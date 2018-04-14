Pinevale Elementary Sci-Tech-eMatics Night

| April 14, 2018 | 0 Comments

Photo:  Pinevale Elementary School parent and student enjoy engaging activity during the annual Sci-Tech-eMatics Night

Pinevale Elementary School recently held its annual Sci-Tech-eMatics Night. This event engages students and parents in different science, technology, engineering, and mathematics activities.  There were also drawings for grade-level appropriate raffle baskets filled with educational goodies.  Each student who attended the event was placed into a drawing to enjoy fun, free time on the Elite Entertainment Gaming Truck during the next PBIS celebration. #1TigernationPES

