Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Each of the over 700 students at Pine Grove Elementary School painted a rock to leave their mark on the school. Starting in August, all kindergarten through fifth-grade students were given a river rock. Through Corrie Reese’s art class, the students, using creativity, painted their rock, embellishing them with animals, positive statements, or abstract designs. Ms. Reese encouraged the students to open their minds to the shape of their unique rock and highlight its special qualities. She drew correlations to how each student is also unique and brings different strengths to PGE each day.

Recently, PGE student volunteers from the Jr. Beta Club under the guidance of Ms. Reese, parent volunteer Scott Smith, and Moody volunteers A1C Breland Hoye and A1C Phillip Pham completed a rock garden near the main entrance of Pine Grove Elementary. Included in the garden, is a path of the students’ painted rocks, forever to be a reminder of how each student is singularly special and together more amazing than can be imagined.