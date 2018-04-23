PCOM South Georgia Takes Shape

Press Release:

(MOULTRIE, GA) Architectural renderings of PCOM South Georgia, an additional location of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) which will house a four-year osteopathic medicine program, have been released by Sasaki, Inc., the principal architectural firm for the 75,000 square foot building planned for Moultrie, Georgia.

Bryan Irwin, an architect with Sasaki, Inc., said, “What we want people to do when they come to this building is to realize the power of PCOM and the uniqueness of PCOM. That there’s no other institution out there like PCOM and there’s no other facility like this facility.”

The light-filled institution, which will initially house 55 students seeking doctor of osteopathic medicine degrees, will include such features as a group study porch, an anatomy lab, classrooms and a café. Irwin added, “When you look at the life of an institution, there aren’t many times where you get an opportunity like this where you have a site that’s a beautiful blank slate…it’s a great opportunity for us to create a building that expresses the value and the principles of PCOM, specifically, but also the larger opportunity to talk about what osteopathic medicine is all about and its more holistic view of the world.

On Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 11 a.m., a groundbreaking ceremony for the building which has a construction and capital cost of close to $30 million will take place on 31 acres of land, the new home of PCOM South Georgia, situated in the 2100 block of Tallokas Road near the intersection of Veterans Parkway in Moultrie, Georgia.

For more information about the groundbreaking event, visit pcom.edu/southga. For more information and to register for an Admissions Information Session which is scheduled for Thursday, April 26 at 4 p.m. at ABAC, visit pcom.edu.

About PCOM South Georgia

PCOM South Georgia is a private, not-for- profit four-year additional location of the fully accredited Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, a multi-program institution of educational excellence founded in 1899. Located in Moultrie, Georgia, PCOM South Georgia is being developed to help meet the healthcare needs of the South Georgia region. The school has received initial accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation. With a planned opening date of August 2019, PCOM South Georgia will offer the doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) degree to 55 initial medical students. For more information, visit www.pcom.edu or call 678-225- 7500.