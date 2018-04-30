Parker Elected Georgia FFA State Secretary, Herring Named Georgia FFA Star in Agriscience

Clay Parker was elected the Georgia FFA State Secretary.

MACON- Clay Parker was elected Secretary of the Georgia FFA Association at the recent State Convention of the Georgia FFA Association. Levi Herring was awarded as one of the four FFA Stars Over Georgia based on his supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program. Multiple other students from the Lowndes School System were state winners as well, making for a combined 20 state wins.

Parker survived a stringent nomination process to be entered into election for the position of a Georgia FFA State Officer. After being elected to the position of South Region State Vice President, he underwent several more rounds of voting and was elevated to the position of State Secretary. Parker will serve the Georgia FFA Association in this position for the next year, culminating with the 2019 Georgia FFA Convention. Parker is the son of Jessie and Tammy Parker.

Parker was named the Georgia Star in Agriscience. He has had a research SAE over the past 4 years. His research focused on increasing soil microbial activity to benefit the growth, quality, and production of crops. Herring is the son of Shannan and Brahm Kellerman.

Lowndes FFA member Ian Bennett delivered a keynote address to the convention. Bennett is an Officer of the National FFA Organization – the Southern Region Vice President. He is the son of Dr. Marshall and MaryBeth Bennett.

Three students won Proficiency competitions based on their SAE programs: Trevor Ross – Diversified Livestock Production, Herring – Agriscience Plant Systems, and, Courtney Cameron – Agriscience Integrated Systems.

Lowndes also dominated the Agriscience Fair: (System – Division, Winner) Animal – 1, Britton Davis; 3, Tyler Freeman; Environmental – 3, Joe Corbett and Cayden Mathews; 6, Cedric Montgomery and Zach Gay; Food – 3, Zach Daw; Plant – 3, Alexis Herring; Power – 3, Madison McDonald; 4, Parker Jones and Madison Web; 5, Liz Fisher; Social – 3, Connie Rogers, and, 6, Morgan Sysskind and Avery Fletcher. Second places included Paige Jones, Jake Ryan, and Ellison Pitchford. Dawson Peek and Gabriella Daugherty placed third.

Liz Fisher competed in the Senior Prepared Public Speaking competition. Bianca Anderson also competed in Junior Prepared Speaking.

State Degrees were awarded to several members. Recipients included Rebekah James, Shaw Wacter, Gaines Boone, Herring, and Parker.

Three Lowndes Schools FFA Chapters were recognized for 100% membership: HMS, LMS, and LHS.