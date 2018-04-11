One Valdosta-Lowndes Initiative Launches Survey & Website to Engage Community

Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The One Valdosta-Lowndes initiative in conjunction with its consultant, VisionFirst Advisors, launched an online survey to capture resident feedback about the community and how residents want to guide community and economic development over the next 15 years. The survey is part of the development of a holistic Community and Economic Development Strategy for the area. In addition, to ensure residents can stay up-to-date on the strategy’s development, a new website was launched at www.onevaldostalowndes.com.

“In order to be successful, it is important to hear from members of the community,” said Dr. Richard Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University and co-chair of One Valdosta-Lowndes. “The survey will give residents the opportunity to provide feedback on the community, their priorities for the community’s growth and where they would like to see improvements.”

The 10-question survey gives residents the opportunity to provide feedback on the community’s future. Questions include topics such as perceptions around the community, what type of growth and industry is wanted, the area’s strengths and weaknesses and how residents feel about the quality of life that is currently enjoyed. The survey will be open until April 30th.

Residents can take the survey here.

“We believe the key to the successful implementation of the development strategy is ensuring the community has been engaged in every part of the process,” said Audrey King, Regional Director, Georgia Power and co-chair of One Valdosta-Lowndes. “We are excited to be working with VisionFirst Advisors to ensure we gather the voices, experiences and ideas from all parts of our community, as we develop this long-range and far-reaching strategy.”

In addition to gathering local feedback from leaders and residents, VisionFirst will compare Valdosta-Lowndes County to other similar communities as well as the nation using demographic research.

At the conclusion of the process, the strategy will provide a clear course of action, milestones and a means of knowing when the community has arrived at its destination. The overarching goals, strategies and tactics will build upon the existing resources and infrastructure to grow jobs, support businesses and build a collaborative network to expand the region’s economy over the next 15 years.