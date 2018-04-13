One Killed in Friday Morning Motorcycle Crash

Georgia State Patrol:

On 4/13/2018 at approximately 3:14 hours, Sgt. David Hermanowski # 135 was dispatched to a fatal crash on Johnston Road east of Dasher in Lowndes County. A Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 24 year old James Michael Thomas Carter of Valdosta, GA was traveling east on Johnston Road. Mr. Carter left the right roadway edge and traveled approximately 230 feet losing control and then traveling back onto the roadway an additional 181 feet to its final rest. Mr. Carter succumbed to the injuries he sustained in this crash and was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.

Troopers suspect drugs and/or alcohol to be a contributing factor in this collision. No charges will be filed in this collision. Next of kin have been notified.