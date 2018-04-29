One Killed in Brooks County Crash

Georgia State Patrol Report:

On 4/29/2018, at approximately 12:30 am, TFC Corey Miller #565 was dispatched to a fatal crash on Georgia State Route # 122 at the intersection of Georgia State Route # 133, in Brooks County. A 2002 Buick Rendezvous , driven by 44 year old Gerald Mathew Strickland of Dixie, GA was traveling east on Georgia State Route #122, crossing Georgia State Route #133 striking a sign, then traveled into the ditch before striking a culvert. The vehicle then overturned several times and caught on fire, engulfing the vehicle. Mr. Strickland succumbed to the injuries he sustained in this crash. He was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by Brooks County Coroner Joseph Leverett. It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol are a contributing factor in this collision. No charges will be filed in this collision. Next of kin has been notified.