One Killed in Brooks County Crash

Georgia State Patrol Report:

On 4/15/2018, at approximately 6:05 pm, TFC Jeremy Swain # 349 was dispatched to a fatal crash on Cooper Road, .7 miles east of Robinson Road in Brooks County. A 2006 Toyota Corolla, driven by 60 year old Deborah Godfrey Simpson of Barney, GA was traveling east on Cooper Road negotiating a curve to the right. Ms. Simpson left the north roadway edge and struck a culvert causing her vehicle to overturn several times coming to rest in a field. Ms. Simpson was unrestrained and succumbed to the injuries she sustained in this crash. She was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by Brooks County Coroner Joseph Leverett. Troopers do not suspect drugs and/or alcohol to be a contributing factor in this collision. No charges will be filed in this collision. Next of kin has been notified.