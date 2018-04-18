Nominations Accepted for Historic Preservation Awards

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Nominations are being accepted now through April 24 for the 9th Annual Valdosta Historic Preservation Awards (HPAs), held each May in observance of National Historic Preservation Month. This year’s theme for National Historic Preservation Month is “This. Place. Matters.” which encourages people across the country to celebrate the places that are meaningful to them and their communities.

The HPAs recognize significant contributions to the preservation and enhancement of historic buildings in the Valdosta Historic District. Citizens are encouraged to nominate a person or group who has made outstanding efforts to preserve historic buildings in our city within the last three years.

Nominations will be reviewed by the HPAs Committee, comprised of members of the Valdosta Historic Preservation Commission, Lowndes County Historical Society, and the Valdosta Heritage Foundation. The committee will determine winners for the following awards based on the contributions of the project to the architectural and historical character of the Valdosta Historic District:

Outstanding Achievement Award —Recognizes exemplary accomplishments in historic building rehabilitation or restoration, specifically for complex or large-scale projects.

—Recognizes exemplary accomplishments in historic building rehabilitation or restoration, specifically for complex or large-scale projects. Distinguished Merit Award —Recognizes preservation improvements made to historic buildings through simple, small-scale projects that contribute to Valdosta’s heritage.

—Recognizes preservation improvements made to historic buildings through simple, small-scale projects that contribute to Valdosta’s heritage. Stewardship Award —Recognizes property owners for their long-term care, maintenance, stabilization or protection of a contributing historic building.

—Recognizes property owners for their long-term care, maintenance, stabilization or protection of a contributing historic building. Excellence in Compatible New Construction Award —Recognizes excellence in the design of new construction that complements and reflects the architectural character of the Valdosta Historic District.

—Recognizes excellence in the design of new construction that complements and reflects the architectural character of the Valdosta Historic District. Harold M. Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award—Recognizes a person from our community who has dedicated many years of his or her life to historic preservation and impacted preservation efforts in the City of Valdosta.

Completed nomination materials may be emailed to jhorton@valdostacity.com, or mailed or hand-delivered to the Planning & Zoning Division, P.O. Box 1125, Valdosta, GA 31603-1125, also located in the Valdosta City Hall Annex, Room #111. Award winners will be notified by the first week of May 2017. Awards will be formally presented at the May 25 City Council meeting.

Nomination forms, as well as full HPAs rules and information, can be found on the Valdosta Historical Preservation website. Call 229-259-3563 for more details.