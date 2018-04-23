New striping, RPMs coming to several state routes next week

GDOT Press Release:

Prepare for a slow moving road operation next week as a Georgia Department of Transportation contractor puts down new striping and/or raised pavement markers on several state routes.

New striping and RPMs are a safety feature for motorists. They help delineate lanes and can signal drivers that they have strayed out of a lane. Striping becomes worn after time and RPMs can be damaged, losing reflective panels or dislodging from the road.

The contractor will be working every day next week, weather permitting. The RPM schedule in Colquitt and Tift counties is 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following routes:

Monday and Tuesday, Colquitt County SR 35, milepost (MP) 13.64 to 26.84

Wednesday, SR 35 Tift County, MP 10.49 to 13.05

Thursday and Friday, SR 520 Tift County, MP 11.51 to 18.67

Paint striping in Worth County is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following routes:

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, SR 112, MP 0 to MP 23.44

Thursday and Friday, SR 33, MP 0 to MP 13.27

Please remember the contractor is performing work to help keep you safe and give the employees space to work if you encounter them on the road.