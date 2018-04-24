New ‘speed tables’ to slow down Lowndes County drivers

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — Neighborhoods in Lowndes County could soon have new tactics to slow down drivers.

Speed control devices like speed bumps or rumble strips are not allowed on Lowndes County roads outside the Valdosta city limits. City officials and commissioners said they continue to receive complaints and concerns from residents about speeders in neighborhoods.

Now the county has a solution, called “speed tables.” They are recycleable and reusable and meant to slow traffic.

“They basically bolt on to the roadways, they can be taken up during the resurfacing events that occur from time to time, so there’s really not any waste,” said Lowndes County Commissioner Scott Orenstein.

The speed tables are wider than typical speed bumps making them safer for emergency vehicles.

“These, you can maintain a speed of about 20 before you really feel the affect of it. We’re just trying to keep people at or under that speed limit,” Orenstein said.

This year the county made it a priority to tackle neighborhood speeding. Speed tables are meant to do that.

“Knowing that if your pet for out or your child is playing too close to the street, or a ball got kicked in the road, you don’t have to worry about someone blazing through,” Orenstein said. “I think it gives all of us residents a greater sense of peace.”

Speed tables have not yet been installed in any county neighborhoods, but communities or neighborhood associations that would like them can contact the county.

