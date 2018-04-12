Nephina Performs in Concert at First Baptist Church April 15

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Nephina, featuring Nina Lutz on violin and Nephtali Santiago on guitar, will perform in concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, at First Baptist Church. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

Nephina’s program features music composed by Johanna Sebastian Bach, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and Marco Pereira. The duo will be joined by Steven Taylor on cello.

Lutz serves as chairwoman of the VSU Department of Music String Area and has been concertmaster of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and first violinist of the VSU Faculty String Quartet since 1992. She teaches courses in applied violin, music theory, and functional piano and maintains a private studio teaching violin and piano.

Santiago teaches classical and jazz guitar as an adjunct professor in VSU’s Department of Music.

Taylor serves as principal cellist of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and cellist of the Azalea String Quartet. He teaches cello as a lecturer in VSU’s Department of Music.

First Baptist Church is located at 200 W. Central Ave. in Downtown Valdosta.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/music/

https://www.valdosta.edu/about/directory/profile/nlutz

https://www.valdosta.edu/about/directory/profile/nsantiag

https://www.valdosta.edu/about/directory/profile/staylor