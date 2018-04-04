NCDW Celebrates Reconstructed Home in DRA

IN PHOTO (from left):DeWayne Johnson, Young Entrepreneurs Academy Instructor; Sarah Lowe, Neighborhood Development Coordinator; Valdosta Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody, District 1; City Manager Mark Barber; Lucille Smith, Homeowner; Richard Joyner, Rehab Construction Coordinator; Mayor John Gayle; Duane Lantis, Owner of Lantis Construction; and Vanassa Flucas, Neighborhood Development Division Manager.

City of Valdosta:

City leaders and residents celebrated Valdosta’s newest reconstructed home on April 3 at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 508 York Street, located in the city’s Designated Revitalization Area. The reconstructed home was built by Lantis Construction utilizing CDBG funding. The event is one of many planned during National Community Development Week, April 2-6. View more information.