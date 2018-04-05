Moultrie community celebrates life of fallen firefighter

Courtesy: Decatur County Fire & Rescue

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Moultrie community was in mourning Wednesday for a fallen hero.

Adam Taylor died suddenly on March 31 at the age of 30. Taylor served as a firefighter and EMT in Decatur County for more than six years.

On Wednesday, dozens of loved ones and firefighters from across South Georgia remembered him at a visitation in Moultrie. Many people said he was a loving, caring man, and the best father they knew.

Adam and his wife Kristin had twins ten months ago. Family members said he loved them more than anything. Those close to Adam said he was kind, and had a huge heart.

Colleagues at Decatur County Fire and Rescue said they were a family, and in a tough, stressful job, Adam was always there to pick everyone up.

“Someone like Adam who’s always in a good mood, always willing to do work, always willing to go and just do whatever he needs to do to get the job done, is something that we’ll miss. There’s so many things in life that we can see, people come and go but true friends are hard to replace. Adam’s going to be one those people,” said Van Eakin with Decatur County Fire and Rescue.

Eakin said Adam loved what he did and dedicated his life to helping others.

“One of the things Adam was real good at was getting people to smile. He always had a smile on his face, always talking, always willing to talk and listen to someone else’s opinion, and let us know that everything was going to be good and just keep going, we’ll get through it,” Eakin said.

A funeral service is set for Thursday beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.

Donations for the family are being accepted by the Decatur County Firefighters Association.

(WCTV)