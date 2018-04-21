Moody cracks down on distracted driving

Moody Air Force Base Press Release:

By Senior Airman Janiqua P. Robinson, 23d Wing Public Affairs

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — A motorist begins his commute home cruising down Davis. St. towards Robbins Rd., trying to make it to the gate before traffic begins. He texts his friends about the perfect place to kick start their weekend, receives a funny reply, laughs, glances up at the road then back down at his phone to reply.

In that quick glance, he insured there was no one braking in front of him, but completely overlooked a stop sign he sees every single day. He T-bones another car at 30 miles per hour.

Since January 2018 there have been ­­­­­13 distracted driving incidents at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., which has prompted the 23d Security Forces Squadron (SFS) to heavily enforce distracted driver consequences for motorists.

“Talking on your cellphone, having it in your hand or texting is a dangerous game to play,” said Tech. Sgt. Jamal Smalls, 23d SFS flight chief. “Motorists need to pay attention to the road, not their cell phone.”

When a motorist is caught in the act of distracted driving, which includes any electronic device that is handheld, they are presented with a memorandum signed by the 23d Mission Support Group commander stating their offense and their penalty.

“If it’s their first offense they receive a five-day driving suspension and five points on their license that they are not able to appeal,” said 1st Lt. Samantha Saltamachia, 23d SFS operations officer. “Second and third offenses are 30-day and 120-day driving suspensions respectively, which can be appealed.”

The points are tracked on the offenders Air Force driving record and expire every year. However, if offenders rack up 12 points in 12 months or 18 points in 24 months, their installation driving privileges could be suspended for an entire year.

“You’ve never been allowed to use your cell phone while driving so that is not new, but the consequences are,” Saltamachia added. “We are actively looking for these drivers and appreciate people that are in compliance with the rules.”

At Moody, the fastest speed limit in high traffic areas is 30 mph, which some may deem slow; but at 30 mph airbags can deploy, breaking facial bones, causing burns, bruising and concussions. Additionally, a car going 30 mph for 24 seconds travels 1,056 feet, or the distance from the shoppette parking lot to the Moody Field Club.

“We want people to be safe while on base and once they depart the installation,” said Smalls. “So, if this is what we have to do to get people in the mindset of not using their phone while driving, then we’re going to enforce these consequences to the fullest extent.”

Smalls commented that most people are aware that it is illegal to use a handheld electronic device while driving but do it anyway and use excuses when they’re caught.

“’I forgot’, ‘I wasn’t even paying attention’ or ‘I wasn’t thinking’ are the most common excuses we hear when people are caught in the act of distracted driving,” Smalls added. “So, we pull them over and use the consequences to remind them.”