Miracle League of Valdosta & VLPRA Break Ground on New Miracle Field Complex

VLPRA Press Release:

The Miracle League of Valdosta and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority are celebrating the start of construction on a new Miracle Field Complex with a joint groundbreaking ceremony at Freedom Park. The organizations are teaming up to build the two-dimensional, rubberized, fully-accessible field for individuals with disabilities.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday, May 1st at 6:00 PM. The public is invited to the ceremony and celebration which will feature games, live music with Big El from Hot 102.7 and food from Chick-fil-A and Big Nick’s. The public is also encouraged to watch Miracle League baseball games before the ceremony at 5:30 PM and after the ceremony at 7:00 PM at Fields 1 and 5.

The MLV has been holding games at Freedom Park for several years as they have been raising money and awareness to build the Miracle Field. The rubberized field will feature space for baseball, soccer, and other activities for individuals of all ages with disabilities.

Andy Gibbs formed the Miracle League of Valdosta in 2004. He and the MLV Board are more than halfway to their fundraising goal of $1.5 million to build the field. “The Miracle League Field has been a dream for so many in the Valdosta community for nearly 15 years,” Gibbs said. “This groundbreaking symbolizes the efforts of a community that shares a servant’s heart. I am blessed to have been part of the realization of these efforts.”

The field is part of a larger Miracle Field Complex the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is building, which includes four standard baseball fields. The five-field complex will have a large pavilion and concession stand that are both fully accessible as well as a boundless playground where children of all abilities can play together for a truly inclusive experience.

The complex is a $5 million project and the organizations expect it to open to the public for the spring 2019 baseball season.