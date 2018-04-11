Mercedes-Benz Potential Host For Semifinal World Cup Game

Atlanta – United Bid Committee members are going to tour Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a 2026 World Cup Semifinal game.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, “There are 23 cities included in the bid book submitted by the United Bid Committee to FIFA, which will cut down that list to a maximum of 16. That paring may not happen for years.

The 23 cities are Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Edmonton, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, Montreal, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Washington D.C.”

They will go to Toronto, Canada on Thursday, April 12th then head to New York/New Jersey on Friday, April 13th.

More Info: https://www.myajc.com/sports/world-cup-committee-will-tour-atlanta-wednesday/9FDdBR376rKhaEMMO3hgJM/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun