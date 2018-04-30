Massive Moultrie Meth Distribution Ring Dismantled

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia:

ALBANY: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces the results of a multi-agency investigation aimed at an alleged methamphetamine distribution ring operating in South Georgia.

According to facts taken from various plea agreements of the defendants, from May until November of 2016, Boris Fuller was the leader of an organization of thirty (30) individuals that distributed Methamphetamine in and around Moultrie, Georgia. Authorities estimate that the group was responsible for the distribution of more than 20 kilograms of the drug.

The following guilty pleas took place before the Honorable Leslie J. Abrams in Albany, Georgia on various dates between November, 2017, and April 25, 2018, to-wit:

Boris Fuller age 41 of Moultrie GA, plead guilty on April 22, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of twenty (20) years and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $20,000.000.00, or both. Robert Aldridge age 34 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on April 11, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of ten (10) years and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Michael Kulak age 45 of DeLeon Springs, FL, plead guilty on April 3, 2018 to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering Enterprises. This plea will subject Defendant to a maximum possible sentence of five (5) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000.00, or both. Ishmel Kendrick age 41 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on April 17, 2017 to Conspiracy to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $1,000,000.00, or both. Shundrez Fuller age 21 of Tallahassee, FL, plead guilty on February 14, 2018 to Possession with Intent to Distribute methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine $10,000,000.00, or both. Sharon Blackwell age 46 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on February 22, 2018 to Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of ten (10) years and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Rodney Morris age 25 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on January 31, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute controlled substances. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Michael Dampier age 45 of Doerun, GA, plead guilty on April 23, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of ten (10) years and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Stephanie McMurphy age 39 of Adel, GA, plead guilty on April 3, 2018 to Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of one (1) years and maximum sentence of forty (40) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $2,000,000.00, or both. Artavious Williams age 33 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on November 21, 2017 Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Leroy Valdez age 39 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on February 22, 2018 to Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Housing Project. The Defendant is subject to a minimum mandatory sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $20,000,000.00, or both. Melissa Valdez Williams age 30 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on December 12, 2017 to Possession with Intent to Distribute controlled substances. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Krystal Parrish age 35 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on January 31, 2018 to Possession with Intent to Distribute controlled substances. This plea will subject Defendant to a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $1,000,000.00, or both. Cedric Butts age 29 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on April 25, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute controlled substances. This plea will subject defendant to a minimum mandatory sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Shatara Wilson age 30 of Moultrie, GA plead guilty on February 22, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $1,000,000.00, or both. Shaquese McIntyre age 22 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on April 11, 2018 to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Count 1) and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime (Count 2). This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of five (5) years and a maximum possible sentence of forty (40) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $5,000,000.00, or both, on Count 1 and a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of five (5) years and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment; a maximum fine of $250,000, or both, on Count 2. Cambrick Taylor age 22 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on March 9, 2018 to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering Enterprises. This plea will subject Defendant to a maximum possible sentence of five (5) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000.00, or both. Brenda Trimble age 32 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on February 14, 2018 to Distribution of Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory sentence of five (5) years and a maximum sentence of forty (40) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $5,000,000.00, or both. Derrick Wright age 31 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on April 25, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute controlled substances. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Heather Crawford age 36 of Cecil, GA, plead guilty on March 9, 2018 to Possession with Intent to Distribute controlled substances. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Christin Johnson age 33 of Coolidge, GA, plead guilty on April 25, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of ten (10) years and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Samuel Butler age 56 of Crawford, FL, plead guilty on January 10, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute controlled substances. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Rebecca Lawrence age 47 of DeLeon Springs, FL, plead guilty on April 4, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of ten (10) ears and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Will Barron age 30 of Monticello, FL, plead guilty on February 14, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute controlled substances. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Michael Stamper age 35 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on April 25, 2018 to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of ten (10) years and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Leroy Haynes age 41 of Norman Park, GA, plead guilty on April 4, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Avery Norman age 37 of Moultrie, GA, plead guilty on April 25, 2018 to Use of a Communication Device in Furtherance of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a maximum sentence of four (4) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000.00, or both. Walter Treanor age 36 of Pelham, GA, plead guilty on April 23, 2018 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Defendant to a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of ten (10) years and maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $10,000,000.00, or both. Devin Dorminey age 23 of Lake City, FL, plead guilty on April 11, 2018 to Possession of a Firearm by a Drug User. This plea will subject Defendant to a maximum sentence of ten (10) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000 or both.

Sentencing in the case will take place at a date to be set by the Court.

The case was investigated by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Florida Sheriff’s Office and Moultrie Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Leah E. McEwen is prosecuting the case for the United States.

United States Attorney Peeler noted that his office is working aggressively together with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to address the scourge of methamphetamine on our community. He noted that it has fueled many societal problems such as theft, child neglect and acts of violence. He pledged that the United States Attorney’s Office intends to do all it can to discourage the distribution of this drug by pursuing just punishment for all those involved.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.