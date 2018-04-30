Major I-75 Resurfacing Project Set to Begin Monday

GDOT Press Release:

VALDOSTA – A major Georgia Department of Transportation project to resurface 14 miles of Interstate 75 in Lowndes County is scheduled to begin Monday.

The section of interstate from south of the Cook County line to south of Exit 18/state Route 133 hasn’t been resurfaced in at least 10 years and deficiencies such as rutting result in a rough ride.

Most work will be done at night to minimize traffic interruptions, but drivers should expect delays and lane closures. Single lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. and double lane closures will not begin until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both will end at 6 a.m. Single lane closures are allowed during daytime hours on the weekends, from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The Scruggs Co. of Valdosta plans to begin work in the southbound inside (left) lane at milepost 31. The days the contractor is on site is subject to change depending on weather and the contractor’s schedule.

There will be a lot of equipment, trucks and people in the work zone so please reduce your speed and drive cautiously through the area. Drivers are encouraged before getting on the road to check a navigation app such as the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 or Waze to be aware of travel conditions and lane closures.

The cost of the project is $10.6 million and it is scheduled to be finished in 120 days.