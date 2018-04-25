MAFB Observes Child Abuse Awareness Month

Prizes and gifts rest on a table during a baby shower, April 14, 2018, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The baby shower provided attendants with various gifts and educational opportunities, the shower’s main focus this year was on raising awareness to the issue of child abuse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eugene Oliver)

Moody Air Force Base Press Release:

By Airman 1st Class Eugene Oliver, 23d Wing Public Affairs

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. —

The 23d Medical Operations Squadron (MDOS) Family Advocacy Program (FAP) hosted a baby shower, April 19, at Moody Air Force Base.

While the baby shower provided attendants with various gifts and educational opportunities, the shower’s main focus this year was on raising awareness to the issue of child abuse.

“The goal of the baby shower is to showcase love and support to our Airmen and families while still emphasizing the importance of proper care for our children,” said Lawanna Barron 23d MDOS FAP Outreach Manager. “Moody AFB has a zero tolerance policy regarding child abuse and we expect all of our Airmen to reinforce that.”

To help re-affirm FAP’s commitment to child abuse awareness, Col. Jennifer Short, 23d Wing commander, and Col. Jeffrey Valenzia, 93d Air Ground Operation Wing commander, signed a proclamation signifying April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.

“The proclamation emphasizes our base’s comprehensive commitment to preventing and reporting child abuse,” said Barron. “To have our base’s leadership standing with us in this fight reaffirms our pledge to cease all child abuse.”

Approximately 20 outside organizations were present at the baby shower to provide support and education on various issues such as adoption, breast feeding, child behavior and reducing stress, etc.

“The amount of support and resources that we were introduced to today was remarkable,” said Master Sgt. William Wojtylko, 23d Wing safety technician. “Events like this really show me that the Air Force cares about our Airmen and their families overall well-being.”

Another service that the shower provided were car seat safety checks, conducted by Kids Safe of Lowndes County, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the 23d Wing safety office to ensure Team Moody’s children are riding safely in their car seats.

“You’d be surprised how many families aren’t aware of the proper sizes or requirements that their children’s car seat should have,” said Mitch Griffin, Lowndes County deputy sheriff. “We’re here today to ensure that families are remaining aware to the dangers they could be putting their children into if they don’t have the proper car seat, and correcting any issues we may see.”

Attendants were also able to submit into a raffle to receive giveaways varying from a rocking chair to a play pen, but each family received gift baskets including a swaddle and hand crocheted blankets, baby clothes and books.

While providing families with aid and additional resources to help lighten the burden of caring for a child, Moody AFB continues to encourage everyone to be vigilant and cognizant to indicators of child abuse.

Those noticing any signs of maltreatment towards a child or anyone are encouraged to contact the Family Advocacy Program at (229) 257-4805.