Lowndes Plays Campbell In First Round

VALDOSTA – After winning the region championship Friday, Lowndes baseball will play Campbell High School this Thursday.

Lowndes had a tremendous regular season, racking up 20 wins and winning the region championship for the first time since 2013. The Vikings are gunning for their first state state title since the 1999-2000 season. Lowndes football and baseball teams haven’t won region in the same year since the 2008-2009 seasons.

Lowndes hosts Campbell Thursday, April 23rd, at 4:30 PM in a double header. The second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Tune into http://thevikingvoice.com/ to listen to the games live.

