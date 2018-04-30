Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation Honors Outstanding Alumni, Students, Parents, and Teachers

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

The annual Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation (LEIF) Distinguished Alumnus Celebration and Awards Banquet was held April 19 at Lowndes High School. O’Steen’s Volkswagen, Gourmet Guys, Chick-Fil- A of Saint Augustine Road and Lake Park were the presenting sponsors, providing dinner for over 300 guests and awardees.

Mr. Owen Clemons was presented the 2018 Distinguished Alumnus award. Owen is a 1975 Lowndes High School graduate. While attending LHS, he played on the basketball team, was a member of Student Council, Junior and Senior Class Cabinet, 4-H, FHA, PEP Club, and the Drama Club. After high school, Owen attended Albany State College where he received a Bachelors of Education degree in Middle Grades Education; he was a Magna Cum Laude graduate. He continued his education earning a Masters Degree and Education Specialist Degree from Valdosta State College.

Owen, a Lowndes County resident, has been involved in education for almost 40 years. He has worked in a variety of positions in the field of education; as a teacher in Lowndes County, assistant principal in Lee County, superintendent in Brooks County, and currently as the human resources director with Valdosta City Schools.

Owen stated, “I’ve had an awesome journey in education – I owe so much to Lowndes County Schools.” He concluded his speech by saying, “I will forever hold one of the greatest high schools in the nation in my heart: Lowndes High School, Valdosta, Ga. Go Vikings.”

At the banquet, LEIF distributed $14,400 in scholarships to Lowndes High seniors as follows: Victoria Huerta, Brett Reddick Memorial Scholarship; Carissa Zaun, Morgan Nicole Sysskind, Taylor Gray, and Victoria Hureta, Burton and Collins Scholarship, $500 each; Taylor Gray, Carlton Jones Scholarship, $2,000; Marcella Gary, Clemons Memorial Scholarship, $600; Gracie Hall, Dr. Steve and Linda Smith Scholarship, $1000; Logan Gullage, Taylor Gray, and Taylor Nicole Brim, Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation Scholarship, $500 each; Tollerie Moye, James and Katrina Hargrett Scholarship, $800; Kathryn Rothenhofer, John and Joyce Feazell Scholarship, $1000; Isabella Cruz, Joy Matthews Memorial Scholarship, $500; Emma Emery, Langdale Legal Scholarship, $1000; Kaylee Valenzia , Make Your Mark Epley Scholarship, $500; Andrea Lauryn Pearson, Mary Anderson Memorial Scholarship, $500; Beth Kirk, Milhous Family Scholarship, $500; Kaylee Valenzia, National Automotive Dealership Association Scholarship, $500; Beth Kirk , Wayne and Elaine Ricks Scholarship, $500; Lauren Lipscomb, Valdosta Insurance Services Scholarship, $1000.

Other students and parents honored included Highest Academic Achievement and Most Improved Student from each school and the Outstanding Parent Volunteer from each school – Highest Academic Achievement: Jared Gonzales, Clyattville Elementary School; Grace Watson, Dewar Elementary School; Lena Sumner, Hahira Elementary School; Abigail Griffin, Lake Park Elementary School; Alexandria Wilkes, Moulton Branch Elementary School; Allie Daugherty, Pine Grove Elementary School; Miko Colasito, Westside Elementary School; DeLanie Roberts, Hahira Middle School; Ethan Garrison , Lowndes Middle School; Luke Maples, Pine Grove Middle School. Most Improved Students: Daniela Hernandez, Clyattville Elementary School; Desmond Frazier, Dewar Elementary School; Aidan Merritt, Hahira Elementary School; Jordyn Webb, Lake Park Elementary School; Jordan Stewart, Moulton Branch Elementary School; Daniel Keeling, Pine Grove Elementary School; Hayden Balch, Westside Elementary School; Gerchelle Thomas, Hahira Middle School; Jennifer Segura Huizache, Lowndes Middle School; Andrew Henriksen, Pine Grove Middle School; JaQuayvius (Quay) Riley, Lowndes High School. Outstanding Parent Volunteers Brandi Upchurch, Clyattville Elementary School; Dee Wood, Dewar Elementary School; Saralyn Singletary, Hahira Elementary School; Melissa Bundrick, Lake Park Elementary School; William Kold, Moulton Branch Elementary School; Stacey Gingrich, Pine Grove Elementary School; Casey Langdale, Westside Elementary School; Alison Eubanks, Hahira Middle School; Stoney Gaskins, Lowndes Middle School; Debbie Dowdy, Pine Grove Middle School; Mike Broadwater, Lowndes High School.

2016-2017 Teachers of the Year: Greg Terry, Hahira Middle School and School System Winner; Jacqueline Portis, Clyattville Elementary School; Christie Allen, Dewar Elementary School; Julie Padgett, Hahira Elementary School; Emily Byrd, Lake Park Elementary School; Lee Brown, Moulton- Branch Elementary School; Shayla Davis, Pine Grove Elementary School; Tracie Hart, Westside Elementary School; Dr. Terri Hundley, Lowndes Middle School; Rhenda Parker Pine Grove Middle School; Brittany Williams, Lowndes High School; Lisa Mallow, Parker Mathis Learning Center.

LaVerne Rome, public relations and LEIF director encouraged the audience to support the foundation financially in efforts to support teachers and students. She shared that LEIF awarded $18,000 in teacher incentive grants at the beginning of this school year; grant winners were recognized. For more information about LEIF, visit leif-foundation.org.