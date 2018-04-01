Lowndes County Schools Announces March S.A.F.E. Award Winners

Pictured from left to right: Deborah Watford and Lakisha Wakefield

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Congratulations to the March S.A.F.E. Award winners (Safety Awareness For Everyone). This month’s winners are Lakisha Wakefield and Deborah Watford, from Lake Park Elementary School.

This award is sponsored by Valdosta Insurance Services. The winners were recognized by Superintendent Wes Taylor and Board Members. Each winner received a $50 gift card and will be eligible to enter a $100 drawing at the end of the school year.

Lakisha works hard every day and is dedicated to keeping our facility clean and safe. She is always pleasant to work with and stays on top of our building needs. She is quick to email staff when an area is being cleaned or is out of service, but also takes the time to verbally caution students and staff as they pass by. Lakisha has a quiet spirit but a big heart. Lake Park Elementary School is blessed to have Lakisha as head custodian.

Deborah is a hard-working lady. She loves her job and works diligently to make each day successful in the lunchroom. Deborah is kind to every staff member, parent, substitute, and student. She is committed to making her kitchen a safe place to work. When needed, she will work alongside a staff member to be sure they understand how to do their job safely. Deborah is such an asset to Lake Park Elementary School.