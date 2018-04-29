Lowndes County Relay for Life to be Held May 5

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County’s annual Relay for Life will be held Saturday, May 5 at Lowndes High School.

According to the Relay for Life website, “Relay is a team fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Each event is 6-24 hours in length and each team is asked to have a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps. Cancer patients don’t stop because they’re tired, and for one night, neither do we.”

Local businesses, churches, clubs and more will line the track with unique booths as participants make their laps.

As is tradition, the night will include a welcoming ceremony, survivor lap, caregiver lap and lighting of luminarias.

This year’s event will begin at 10 a.m.

More Information: Relayforlife.org/ LowndesCountyGA