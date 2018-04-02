Lowndes County March Food Scores

LOWNDES COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH INSPECTION:

ASHLEY OAKS MOTEL ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1610 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 29, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Baymont Inn – Motel – Valdosta ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1725 GORNTO ROAD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 20, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A (2014)

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)

1725 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

BEST WESTERN PLUS ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

4025 NORTHLAKE DRIVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

BEST WESTERN PLUS (Food Service Inspections)

4025 NORTHLAKE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Budget Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

218 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 20, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)

Buffalo Wild Wing’s (Food Service Inspections)

1553 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 7, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

Cain’s Creekside RV Park ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

6143 N US 41 HWY HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

March 26, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Catfish House Cafe (at Lowe’s Distribution Center) (Food Service Inspections)

1550 COMMERCE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 28, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, Inc. dba Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)

270 NORMAN DRIVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 6, 2018 Score: 84, Grade: B

CHICK-FIL-A (Food Service Inspections)

3147 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 13, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

China Wok II (Food Service Inspections)

2129 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 28, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Clyattville Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)

5386 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 29, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Country Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1308 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 2, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

COUNTRY INN & SUITES CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST (Food Service Inspections)

1308 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 2, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Cuz’s Sports Bar (Food Service Inspections)

4333 BEMISS RD BLDG 7&8 VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

March 19, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A

Del Mar Motel ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1510 N ASHLEY ST RM 48 VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Econolodge (Food Service Inspections)

3022 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 22, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Econolodge Motel ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

3022 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 22, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A (2014)

Ellianos Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)

1343 BAYTREE RD REMERTON, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 1, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A

Empanadas and More LLC (Food Service Inspections)

402 NORTHSIDE DR STE c VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

FAIRVIEW INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

416 RIVER ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

First Methodist Church (Food Service Inspections)

220 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 28, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Greenleaf Center (Food Service Inspections)

2209 PINEVIEW DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602-7316

View inspections:

March 22, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Hahira INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1300 GA HWY 122 WEST HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

March 28, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A (2014)

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)

2 MEETING PLACE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 26, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Hampton Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

2 MEETING PL VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 23, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)

Howard Johnson Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

4598 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 26, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

J.L. Lomax Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)

1450 HOWELL RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 27, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Jac’s Bowling Lanes, INC. (Food Service Inspections)

406 CONNELL RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Joe Muggs Coffee (Food Service Inspections)

1705 NORMAN DR C VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

KINDERLOU INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

2101 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 28, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A (2014)

Langdale Place (Food Service Inspections)

2720 WINDEMERE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 27, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Lowndes High School (Food Service Inspections)

1112 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood (Food Service Inspections)

1337 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 1, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B

Mellow Mushroom (Food Service Inspections)

1526 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 8, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

PINE GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (Food Service Inspections)

4175 RIVER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

March 15, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Pine Grove Middle School (Food Service Inspections)

4159 RIVER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

March 15, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Pizza Hut Delivery (Food Service Inspections)

404 NORTHSIDE DR STE B VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 28, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A

Quality Inn (Food Service Inspections)

1198 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

March 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Quality Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1198 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

March 2, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)

Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall (Food Service Inspections)

1705 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1705 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Quality Inn South (Food Service Inspections)

1902 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 23, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Quality Inn South ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1902 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 23, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A (2014)

Red Roof Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

2811 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 30, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A (2014)

REGENCY INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

2110 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 27, 2018 Score: 75, Grade: C (2014)

River Park MHP ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1 SUWANNEE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 27, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

S.L. Mason Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)

813 W GORDON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Sallas Mahone (Food Service Inspections)

3686 LAKE LAURIE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

March 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

SLEEP INN & SUITES (Food Service Inspections)

3026 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 22, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A

Sleep Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

3026 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 22, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Smiley’s Buffett & Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1015 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

March 8, 2018 Score: 83, Grade: B

South Georgia Medical Center Outpatient Plaza (Food Service Inspections)

4280 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 27, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

STAY INN & SUITES ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

6972 BELLVILLE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

March 29, 2018 Score: 89, Grade: B (2014)

Subway (Food Service Inspections)

3495 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 29, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A

Subway (Food Service Inspections)

113 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

March 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Subway (Food Service Inspections)

1709 GORNTO RD C VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 5, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B

Super 8 Mall Area ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1389 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 28, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

SUPER VALUE INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1828 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

The Draw (Food Service Inspections)

3338 COUNTRY CLUB DR STE G VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

March 20, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

The Mix Frozen Yogurt mobile unit (Food Service Inspections)

1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 19, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Valdosta Early College Academy (Food Service Inspections)

1605 AZALEA DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 13, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Valdosta High School (Food Service Inspections)

3101 N FORREST ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Valdosta Oaks RV Park ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

4630 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 28, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Valwood School (Food Service Inspections)

4380 OLD US HWY 41 HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

March 12, 2018 Score: 88, Grade: B

VSU: Centennial POD Market (Food Service Inspections)

1230 SUSTELLA AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31698

View inspections:

March 19, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A

VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union (Food Service Inspections)

1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698

View inspections:

March 6, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A

VSU: Student Union Catering (Food Service Inspections)

1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698

View inspections:

March 6, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Wendy’s (Food Service Inspections)

3995 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

March 14, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Wendy’s (Food Service Inspections)

3105 N OAK EXT. ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Wendy’s #12036 (Food Service Inspections)

1617 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 28, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Wendy’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

3450 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

March 29, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A

Wild Wok (Food Service Inspections)

914 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 26, 2018 Score: 72, Grade: C

Zacadoos Grille (Food Service Inspections)

1202 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

March 19, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

