Lowndes County March Food Scores
LOWNDES COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH INSPECTION:
ASHLEY OAKS MOTEL ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1610 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 29, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Baymont Inn – Motel – Valdosta ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1725 GORNTO ROAD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 20, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A (2014)
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1725 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
BEST WESTERN PLUS ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4025 NORTHLAKE DRIVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
BEST WESTERN PLUS (Food Service Inspections)
4025 NORTHLAKE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Budget Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
218 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 20, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)
Buffalo Wild Wing’s (Food Service Inspections)
1553 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 7, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Cain’s Creekside RV Park ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
6143 N US 41 HWY HAHIRA, GA 31632
March 26, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Catfish House Cafe (at Lowe’s Distribution Center) (Food Service Inspections)
1550 COMMERCE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 28, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, Inc. dba Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)
270 NORMAN DRIVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 6, 2018 Score: 84, Grade: B
CHICK-FIL-A (Food Service Inspections)
3147 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 13, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
China Wok II (Food Service Inspections)
2129 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 28, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Clyattville Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
5386 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 29, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Country Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1308 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 2, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
COUNTRY INN & SUITES CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST (Food Service Inspections)
1308 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 2, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Cuz’s Sports Bar (Food Service Inspections)
4333 BEMISS RD BLDG 7&8 VALDOSTA, GA 31605
March 19, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Del Mar Motel ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1510 N ASHLEY ST RM 48 VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Econolodge (Food Service Inspections)
3022 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 22, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Econolodge Motel ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
3022 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 22, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A (2014)
Ellianos Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
1343 BAYTREE RD REMERTON, GA 31601
March 1, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A
Empanadas and More LLC (Food Service Inspections)
402 NORTHSIDE DR STE c VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
FAIRVIEW INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
416 RIVER ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
First Methodist Church (Food Service Inspections)
220 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 28, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Greenleaf Center (Food Service Inspections)
2209 PINEVIEW DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602-7316
March 22, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Hahira INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1300 GA HWY 122 WEST HAHIRA, GA 31632
March 28, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A (2014)
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)
2 MEETING PLACE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 26, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hampton Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
2 MEETING PL VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 23, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)
Howard Johnson Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4598 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 26, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
J.L. Lomax Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
1450 HOWELL RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 27, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Jac’s Bowling Lanes, INC. (Food Service Inspections)
406 CONNELL RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Joe Muggs Coffee (Food Service Inspections)
1705 NORMAN DR C VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
KINDERLOU INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
2101 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 28, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A (2014)
Langdale Place (Food Service Inspections)
2720 WINDEMERE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 27, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lowndes High School (Food Service Inspections)
1112 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 1, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B
Mellow Mushroom (Food Service Inspections)
1526 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 8, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
PINE GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (Food Service Inspections)
4175 RIVER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
March 15, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pine Grove Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
4159 RIVER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
March 15, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pizza Hut Delivery (Food Service Inspections)
404 NORTHSIDE DR STE B VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 28, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A
Quality Inn (Food Service Inspections)
1198 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
March 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Quality Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1198 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
March 2, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)
Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall (Food Service Inspections)
1705 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1705 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Quality Inn South (Food Service Inspections)
1902 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 23, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Quality Inn South ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1902 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 23, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A (2014)
Red Roof Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
2811 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 30, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A (2014)
REGENCY INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
2110 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 27, 2018 Score: 75, Grade: C (2014)
River Park MHP ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1 SUWANNEE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 27, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
S.L. Mason Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
813 W GORDON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sallas Mahone (Food Service Inspections)
3686 LAKE LAURIE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
March 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
SLEEP INN & SUITES (Food Service Inspections)
3026 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 22, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A
Sleep Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
3026 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 22, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Smiley’s Buffett & Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1015 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
March 8, 2018 Score: 83, Grade: B
South Georgia Medical Center Outpatient Plaza (Food Service Inspections)
4280 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 27, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
STAY INN & SUITES ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
6972 BELLVILLE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
March 29, 2018 Score: 89, Grade: B (2014)
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
3495 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 29, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
113 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
March 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
1709 GORNTO RD C VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 5, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B
Super 8 Mall Area ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1389 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 28, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
SUPER VALUE INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1828 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
The Draw (Food Service Inspections)
3338 COUNTRY CLUB DR STE G VALDOSTA, GA 31605
March 20, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
The Mix Frozen Yogurt mobile unit (Food Service Inspections)
1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 19, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Valdosta Early College Academy (Food Service Inspections)
1605 AZALEA DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 13, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Valdosta High School (Food Service Inspections)
3101 N FORREST ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Valdosta Oaks RV Park ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4630 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 28, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Valwood School (Food Service Inspections)
4380 OLD US HWY 41 HAHIRA, GA 31632
March 12, 2018 Score: 88, Grade: B
VSU: Centennial POD Market (Food Service Inspections)
1230 SUSTELLA AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31698
March 19, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A
VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
March 6, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
VSU: Student Union Catering (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
March 6, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Wendy’s (Food Service Inspections)
3995 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
March 14, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Wendy’s (Food Service Inspections)
3105 N OAK EXT. ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Wendy’s #12036 (Food Service Inspections)
1617 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 28, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Wendy’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
3450 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
March 29, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
Wild Wok (Food Service Inspections)
914 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 26, 2018 Score: 72, Grade: C
Zacadoos Grille (Food Service Inspections)
1202 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
March 19, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A