Lowndes Baseball Trying To Hold On To Number 1 Spot

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School baseball will try to defeat Camden County to become the Region 1-7A Champs.

Lowndes lost to Suwannee High School last night, 9-5, but that won’t stop them from trying to clinch region champs on Friday night. Lowndes plays Camden County High School Friday night in a double-header. The Vikings come into the games with a 19-9 record and 8-2 record in the region. Camden County comes into the game with a 9-16 record and a 3-7 record in Region 1.

The Colquitt County Packers are a game behind the Vikings in the region so Lowndes has to win both games to win the region outright. The Packers play Tift County in a double-header Friday night.

Tune into http://www.lowndesbaseball.net/ to listen to the games as Bill Osbourne will call the games live starting at 4:30 PM.

