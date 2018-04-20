Local Neurology Clinic Expands Access to Care

Press Release:

Southern Healthcare Alilance Neurology (SHA), has recently expanded its services and added a new neurologist, making it the premier practice in the area. SHA wants to make it easier for the community suffering from neurological disorders to access care.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Dr. Sherri Swader. She brings over 15 years of neurological experience and will be a great asset to our practice and community,” said Josh Batson, nurse practitioner. “With the addition of Dr. Swader we will be able to serve more patients in South Georgia and North Florida and be better partners in helping patients enjoy their life again.”

Swader specializes in epilepsy, neuromuscular conditions, and migraines but also treats all general adult neurological disorders. She earned her medical degree at University of Arkansas of Medical Sciences at Little Rock, completing her residency at University of Alabama Birmingham before working in private practice the past 13 years.

“My approach of putting the patient first and creating a holistic care plan over just treating the issue is important to me. explains Swader. “I felt a strong connection with the Southern Healthcare Alliance team and hope to connect with my patients (and community) to put them on the right path to better health.”

Patients can visit the neurology clinic’s new website SouthenHealthcareAlliance.com to educate themselves on neurological disorders, treatments, meet the team and to schedule an appointment.

“It’s important to be accessible to our patients, even when our office is closed,” says Justin Haskins, nurse practitioner. “Our new website and Facebook page allows them to continue learning more about their neurological issues, review common triggers and treatments and stay connected to us.

Southern Healthcare Alliance Neurology diagnoses and treats patients experiencing a variety of neurological disorders including migraines and headaches, seizures and tremors, neck and back pain, dizziness, numbness and tingling, memory loss, Alzheimer’s and Arkinson’s disease and Stroke care. SHA is located at 3790 Old US 41 N in Valdosta, Georgia.

For more information on the clinic or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Swader please call 229-241- 8811 or visit www.southernhealthcarealliance.com