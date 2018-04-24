Local Leaders Attend Lunch and Learn on Leadership

Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Press Release:

Valdosta, Georgia- Nearly 50 CEO’s, presidents, directors, vice-presidents, general and plant managers and other leaders throughout our local existing industries attended Leadership: Managing for Effective Change.

The 2-hour lunch and learn held at Valdosta State University on Thursday, April 19, gave insight on leadership skills and behaviors that anyone can practice to motivate employees, build better teams, encourage creative thinking, and improve company culture.

“We are excited to work with our local partners to bring this event series to Valdosta. Our goal is to help manufacturers and others in existing industry grow and stay competitive in South Georgia,” said Hank Hobbs, Georgia Institute of Technology regional manager, south.

Craig Cochran, project manager, Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership at Georgia Tech discussed three key points of becoming a more effective leader, including:

How to adapt your leadership style to better support your team during periods of growth and transition.

Tips for how to build successful teams, encourage creative thinking in the workplace, and improve company culture.

Practical techniques and leadership behaviors to motivate employees and reach company-wide goals.

“The purpose of this lunch and learn was to offer training, networking and learning opportunities for the existing industries in Valdosta-Lowndes County,” said Stan Crance, existing industry coordinator/project manager of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.

“It is important to hold luncheons and trainings likes these to help our existing industries continue to prosper and succeed in our community, “said Crance.

The lunch and learn was sponsored by Georgia Tech, Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority’s Business Retention Action Team (BRAT) and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

For more information on Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership (GaMEP) at Georgia Tech, visit; www.gamep.org and for more information on the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority or BRAT, visit; www.buildlowndes.com.