Local Doctor Charged with Terroristic Threats and False Imprisonment

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Release:

In February, deputies responded to a disturbance at the medical practice of Dr. Marian Antoinette Patterson, located on North Valdosta Road, Valdosta. Deputies filed a report which alleged Patterson made threats of violence toward people inside the practice and prevented one person from exiting the business. Following an investigation, detectives sought and were issued arrest warrants for Antoinette Patterson.

This morning, Antoinette Patterson turned herself into the Lowndes County Jail and has since been released on bond. She has been charged with terroristic threats {3 counts} and false imprisonment {1 count}.

