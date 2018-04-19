LMIG Program provides funding for N. Lee Street Sidewalk

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Beginning Monday April 23, weather permitting, the City of Valdosta will construct 1,200 feet of new sidewalk on the east side of N. Lee Street. The limits are E. Gordon Street and the Ora Lee West Homes. Funds are provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) and SPLOST VII.

The project will provide a safe and convenient pedestrian corridor connecting to the existing sidewalk along North Lee Street, just south of Gordon Street, with the existing sidewalk at Ora Lee West homes.

The street resurfacing work will consist of sidewalk, curb and gutter, storm drain inlets, storm drain pipes and other related work.

One lane of Lee Street may be closed for a short duration during the day while under construction, but it will be opened by the end of each working day. Motorists are urged to follow all traffic warning signs and proceed around these construction sites with caution.

For more information contact the Engineering Department at 229.259.3530.