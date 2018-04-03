Living Bridges Ministry to Host Clothing Exchange

Living Bridges Ministry:

Each year Living Bridges Ministry hosts two large scale Clothing Exchanges at Park Avenue Methodist Church. Held twice each year, Living Bridges Ministry distribute spring/summer clothing at the March Exchange and fall/winter at the October event. The event usually attracts more than 100 people who are interested in receiving free clothing for themselves and their families. People who desire clothing can come and get 10 items of clothing for themselves and each family member in attendance with them. Those who desire more than 10 items may bring in gently used clothing items with no stains, tears, etc and exchange them for more clothing items at the event.

This year’s event is this upcoming Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Park Avenue Methodist Church, 100 E Park Ave.

Guidelines:

1. This event is first come, first served. We will allow people to begin picking out clothing

at 9:00 a.m.

2. We will close at 12:30 p.m. OR when we run out of clothing whichever happens first.

3. Each family that comes may get 10 tickets per family member who is in attendance for

clothing without bringing any clothing to exchange.

4. To receive more than 10 items of clothing you must bring clothing to exchange. To

exchange clothing, you may turn in items of gently used clothing that your family no

longer needs/wants. For each item you bring that meets the guidelines below, you will

be given a ticket to select any item of clothing.

5. We do not accept any used underwear in any of our donations.

6. Clothing must be clean; not dirty or stained.

7. Clothing should be gently used; no rips/tears or holes. All buttons, zippers, snaps, etc

on the garment.

8. Because all of our clothing has been donated, we have no control over sizes/quantities.

Some sizes may not be available.