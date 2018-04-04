Little Texas Performs Wild Adventures This Saturday

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga.​ – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. welcomes new country pioneers Little Texas for a live performance Saturday, April 7.

Little Texas shook up country music in the early 1990s with a string of hit songs, including three No. 1 singles: “What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas” and “My Love.”

Since then, Little Texas has sold more than 10 million albums, earned three Grammy nominations and has been honored by the Academy of Country Music as “Vocal Group of the Year” and by the Country Music Association with “Album of the Year.”

With their latest album, Young For a Long Time, Little Texas has returned to the road and begun enchanting audiences all over again with new songs and new shows.

Saturday’s concert begins at 8 p.m. and marks the first show of the Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series. Reserved seats for this Passholder Appreciation Concert will be available to Wild Adventures 2018 season passholders on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Also on April 7, Splash Island, the largest waterpark in the South, opens for the 2018 season, featuring the new multimillion dollar Ohana Bay expansion for toddlers and their parents.

Splash Island Waterpark and every performance in the 2018 Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series is included with your park admission or season pass. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com