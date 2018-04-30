Leyva Named Director of Rehab

SGMC Press Release:

Carolyn Leyva PT, DPT has been hired to serve as the Director of Rehabilitation Services at South Georgia Medical Center.

Dr. Leyva has been a physical therapist for over 31 years. Her new responsibilities include the overall function, efficiency and regulatory compliance for the inpatient rehab unit at the main campus, as well as acute inpatient therapies throughout the SGMC Health System. She also oversees outpatient rehab at the SGMC Lanier Campus.

She received a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Augustana College and a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She achieved a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the A.T. Still University School of Health Sciences. Dr. Leyva’s professional experiences include clinical and administrative duties in a variety of health settings. Before becoming director, Carolyn was the team leader on the rehab unit.

In her free time, she enjoys cooking, traveling and outdoor activities with her husband and three dogs.