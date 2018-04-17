LCS Names L. Al Swilley as Principal of PGE for 2018-2019

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Al Swilley was recently named Principal of Pine Grove Elementary School, beginning in July. He is a life-long resident of Valdosta – Lowndes County.Al is married to Lori (McCorkle) Swilley and they have beautiful and brilliant twin daughters, Serena and Kathryn.

Al currently serves as Assistant Principal at Sallas Mahone Elementary School, since 2014. He considers his time with Valdosta City Schools a true joy where he was able to work with great teachers and leaders and was able to teach and serve some of the best students in Georgia.

Al Swilley is so very excited to become a part of the Lowndes County School System as the Principal of Pine Grove Elementary School! He extends a sincere thank you to Mr. Wes Taylor and the LCS board of education for their confidence in selecting him to be the principal of PGE. In addition, Al would like the faculty, parents, and student of PGE to know that he will bring the same dedication and excitement towards education that he has shown the past 18 years. Continuing the great tradition of excellence at LCS is a task Al takes very serious and Al fully believes the system motto of “Working together for Excellence Every Day.”