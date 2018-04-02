Lane closures begin Tuesday for I-75 pavement work

GDOT Press Release:

Prepare for lane closures and possible traffic pacing on Interstate 75 in south Lowndes County starting Tuesday as a contractor begins a pavement preservation maintenance service contract.

Remac Inc. will apply a fog seal to all lanes of the interstate north and south. The area is from the Florida state line to milepost 5.027, north of the Exit 5/state Route 376 overpass at Lake Park. Remac Inc. has 120 days to complete the contract.

Lane closures are allowed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the contractor plans to work seven days a week. However, no lane closures will be permitted from noon April 6 to 10 p.m. April 8, part of the statewide interstate lane closure restriction for spring break traffic.

Fog seal is a surface treatment to preserve and extend the life of a roadway. The process consists of spraying a thin layer of specialized asphalt on the surface to correct road deficiencies such as raveling and small cracks. Fog seal can keep water out of the pavement.

The timetable and days of the week the contractor is on site are subject to change depending on weather and the contractor’s schedule. Drivers are encouraged to use 511 or a navigation app such as Waze before travel to check traffic conditions. Georgia 511 is available by calling 5-1-1, downloading the 511 app or going online at www.511ga.org.

Maintenance service contracts are funded by the Transportation Funding Act (TFA) of 2015. The Georgia Department of Transportation uses the sustained annual revenue to launch much-needed routine maintenance and capital improvements. Other maintenance service contracts in the 31-county southwest Georgia DOT district include two foot shoulder widening and crack sealing, both to preserve pavement, and vegetation removal to reclaim right of way.