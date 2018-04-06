LAMP to Show Appreciation to Local Landlords

LAMP Press Release:

VALDOSTA -Lowndes Associated Ministries to People (LAMP) is hosting a Landlord Appreciation breakfast on April 18, 2018 at 8:30 am.

Landlords are invited to come out for breakfast while receiving information on LAMP’s Rapid Re-Housing program. The Rapid Re-Housing programs rapidly connects families and individuals experiencing homelessness to permanent housing through a tailored package of assistance that may include the use of time-limited financial assistance and targeted supportive services.

According to LAMP’s Executive Director, Feleica Harrington, the program has been very successful with the help of the relationship between the Rapid Re-Housing case manager, Te-Derek Hallman and the landlords that he has partnered with.

In 2017, LAMP was able to place 161 clients into housing through the Rapid Re-Housing program.

“We understand that some may feel that they are taking a risk when renting to those who are requiring financial assistance. That’s why partnerships with landlords is critical to ending homelessness in our community. We want to show the landlords that we work with and those who are interested in working with us, just how appreciated they are and that we make every effort to ensure that the client will become stabilized after finding housing” said Hallman.

For more information on the Appreciation breakfast or how you can get involved with helping, please contact Te-Derek Hallman at 229-245- 7157 or thallman@lampinc.org.