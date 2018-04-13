Kirby Smart Is Expecting More From LeCounte

After a few weeks of spring practice in Athens, Coach Kirby Smart is expecting more out of former 5-star recruit, Richard LeCounte.

LeCounte was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school; playing defensive back at Wayne County then Liberty County.

Coach Smart says he doesn’t know if LeCounte wants all the responsibilities and to put in the work to be great. He’s going to keep coaching LeCounte no matter what.

More Info: https://www.dawgnation.com/football/georgia-football-kirby-smart-richard-lecounte-right-direction

