Intermittent I-75 traffic pacing scheduled Monday for utility work

GDOT Press Release:

Weather permitting, Interstate 75 traffic in south Lowndes County will be intermittently paced Monday to allow Georgia Power to set poles and pull cables across the interstate.

Law enforcement will pace northbound and southbound traffic beginning at 8 a.m. It is expected to take two to four hours for Georgia Power to complete the work. The area impacted will be from milepost 1.8 near the Georgia/Florida line to 5.89, near state Route 376/Lakes Boulevard at Lake Park.