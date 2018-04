Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

On Saturday, March 24, three Hahira Elementary School students competed in Atlanta, Georgia at the State level for the Math Fest Competition and qualified for Nationals. Fifth graders, Jenna Greggory and Lena Sumner, and fourth grader, Tyler Burnam, will be moving on to compete at Nationals in Birmingham, Alabama on May 9.

Pictured from left to right: Jenna Gregory, Tyler Burnam, Lena Sumner