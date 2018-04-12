Heinz’s Overseas Ketchup-Mayo Hybrid Is Called “Mayochup” and You Can Vote to Bring It to America

Wise Brother Media – Heinz has a product in the Middle East called “Mayochup,” which is a mix of ketchup and mayonnaise. It’s been on sale for a few years, but it’s just starting to get major attention.

Now . . . that combo of ketchup and mayo is pretty familiar to us over here. We have lots of other names for it: Fry sauce, Big Mac sauce, Thousand Island, Russian dressing, burger sauce, and cocktail sauce, just off the top of my head.

But that’s not enough. We want THIS sauce. And Heinz knows it, so they’re attempting a pretty ambitious viral stunt.

They put up a Twitter poll yesterday that says, quote, “Want Mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for ‘yes’ and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.”

I’m calling that “ambitious” because getting 500,000 votes in a Twitter poll is pretty much unheard of . . . especially to get a company to sell a sauce that we already have. And the poll is only running for five days.

But there were over 350,000 votes the last time I checked, and just over half of them were for “yes,” so maybe they’ll actually hit the mark.

(Evening Standard)