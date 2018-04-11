Hammonds to Provide Direction for Mergers and Acquisitions

SGMC Press Release:

The South Georgia Health System welcomes Kevin R. Hammonds as its new Director of Mergers and Acquisitions.

In this new role, Hammonds will collaborate with the Chief Development Officer and other members of senior leadership to identify opportunities to strengthen the health system through acquisitions and alignment with external entities. This will include the hiring of physicians and development of a Physician Enterprise. Hammonds brings 18 years of healthcare experience to the role that includes an extensive background in finance and hospital operations.

He has served as an interim Controller, CFO and Director of Planning for companies in transition. He also served as the System Chief Financial Advisor and System Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for St. Vincent’s Health System in Jacksonville, FL.

Hammonds joined SGMC in 2016 as the Interim Director of Financial Planning.