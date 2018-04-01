Granger Smokes Field in GAGP Event
It was a big day for Matt Granger of Valdosta playing in the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Michelob Ultra Blitz held at the Golf Club Of South Georgia. Granger posted a plus 7 and taking first place in the modified stableford event as well as having 2 skins and winning The GAGP par 3 closest to the pin contest. Finishing in the top 5 money spots were Mike Harpe of Valdosta 2nd place and 2 skins, Jack Coffey of Valdosta and David Beals of Thomasville tied for third as well as having 2 skins for Coffey and 3 skins for Beals. John Ungar finished 4th as well as having 1 skin.
The next Michelob Ultra Blitz is for April 12 and is sold out.
The GAGP would like to welcome new members John Dennis and Jeff Stewart of Valdosta.
April Events
April 12 Michelob Ultra Blitz SOLD OUT
CASH AND DASH SCHEDULE
Winner takes all. Entry fee $15.00 plus greenfees/cart. Minimum prize value
$40.00 maximum prize value $ 720.00 Optional skins game and closest to pin
contests. Minimum skins pot $ 20.00 maximum skins pot $360.00. Minimum par 3
pot $20.00 maximum par 3 pot $360.00 Tee-time will be 12:00 Noon
Friday April 13 Deadline April 6
Saturday April 14 Deadline April 6
Friday April 20 deadline April 13
Saturday April 21 Deadline April 13
Thursday April 26 9:00 AM Tee-Time Deadline April 19
Friday April 27 Deadline April 19
Saturday April 28 Deadline April 19
Moody Scramble Days
All scrambles are on Tuesday with a 9:00 AM Tee-time
April 3 Deadline March 27
April 10 Deadline April 3
April 17 Deadline April 10
April 24 Deadline April 17
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING ALL EVENTS GAGP MEMBERSHIP AND ENTRY- FORMS CONTACT GEORGIA AMATEUR GOLF PROMOTIONS AT 614-441-3965 OR E-MAIL johnungar@yahoo.com