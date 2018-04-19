Georgia Tech Spring Game Played Under The Lights

Atlanta – Georgia Tech will play their spring game Friday, April 20th, at 7 PM.

Georgia Tech played their spring game under the lights and will play it again at night this year at Bobby-Dodd Stadium. Parking for the game is on a first come, first serve basis.

Per The Atlanta Journal Constitution, the game will feature the first-string offense and second-string defense on one team and second-string offense and first-string defense on the other.

Tech will also be revealing their new Adidas uniforms before the game.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun