Georgia State Patrol March Report

Georgia State Patrol:

According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 116 traffic crashes, resulting in 124 injuries and 2 fatalities during the month of March 2018.

SFC Tabb also said during the month of March, Post #31 Troopers had the following activity: 623 citations, 26 D.U.I. arrests, 95 Seatbelt Violation citations, 21 Child Restraint Violation citations, 47 Distracted Driving citations and 240 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 4 drug arrests and recovered 1 stolen vehicle.

Post #31 Troopers issued 842 warnings during March. SFC Tabb reminds drivers plan ahead for Spring Break traffic. Georgia’s Highways will become crowded with visitors traveling from other states for Spring Break. Prepare for congested roadways and plan in advance to allow ample time for arriving at your destinations.