The Georgia spring game had the most attendees in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) for the third straight year.

In Georgia, 82, 184 fans showed up to the spring game. The next closest was Alabama with 72, 432. On the other end of the spectrum, Arkansas had just 7,000 fans show up.

Tennessee, Florida and Texas A&M rounded out the top 5 SEC teams with the most attendees this year.

More Info: https://www.seccountry.com/sec/2018-sec-spring-game-attendance-numbers

About the Author: Chase Calhoun