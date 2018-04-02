Georgia bill aiming to help child sex abuse victims fails

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – As Georgia’s legislative session ended, lawmakers closed the door on a bill that would have expanded the rights of survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue their alleged abusers.

The Hidden Predator Act of 2018 would have expanded on a law passed in 2015.

State law says victims must file lawsuits seeking damages before they turn 23. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Jason Spencer, sought to extend that by 15 years to age 38. He also wanted to open a one-year window during which victims older than that could sue their alleged abusers. And he wanted to allow lawsuits against organizations accused of knowing about or covering up abuse.

Spencer said powerful interest groups and the state Senate gutted the bill and betrayed victims of childhood sexual abuse.

(WCTV)