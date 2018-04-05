Georgia Begins 3rd Week of Spring Practice

The Georgia Bulldogs begin the 3rd week of spring practice this week and here’s some of the things they’re working on:

On the offensive side, Jake Fromm and Justin Fields worked on some drills with senior wide receiver, Terry Godwin and wide-out, Jayson Stanley. They worked on power and accuracy throwing. Offensive line worked on blocking drills with the incoming frehsmen and other players.

Defensively, linebackers worked on some different drills with the d-line working on agility. Mel Tucker is putting in some work with the defense. The Bulldogs defense allowed opponents to average 16.4 points per game in 2017 while allowing 234 firsts downs in 2017 according to georgiadogs.com.

Georgia’s spring game will be April 21st at 4 PM at Sanford Stadium.

More Info: https://www.redandblack.com/sports/football/practice-report-georgia-football-begins-third-week-of-spring-practice/article_dadbd57e-3779-11e8-813b-5f2facd29b84.html

