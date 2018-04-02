GBI Seeks Information in Atkinson County Double Homicide Case

GBI Press Release:

Pearson, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Pearson Police Department are seeking information regarding the murders of Willie J. Oliver, 72, and Jerome Nixon, 62. On February 10, 2018, the Pearson Police Department responded to 371 Allen Avenue West, where Oliver and Nixon were found dead inside the residence. Both victims died of gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearson Police Department at 912-422-7411, the GBI office in Douglas at 1-800-597-8477 or 912-389-4103, or online at Tips@gbi.ga.gov

Pearson, GA (February10, 2018) – On Saturday, February 10, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Pearson Police Department to assist with a death investigation.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., a neighbor reported that two bodies were located at 371 West Allen Avenue in Pearson. Officers arrived at the residence and found the bodies of Willie J. Oliver Sr., 72, and Jerome A. Nixon, 62. Both died from apparent gunshot wounds. Autopsies will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

Anyone with information regarding the deaths is asked to contact the Pearson Police Department at (912) 422-7411 or the GBI office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.