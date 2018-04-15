GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Carroll County

GBI Press Release:

Carrollton, GA – On Saturday, April 14, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of Jessie Thedford, age 32.

Preliminary information from Carroll County authorities indicates that at approximately 10:21 AM, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a dispute between Thedford and his landlord at 217 B Littleriver Road in Carrollton. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with Thedford who was not cooperative or compliant and was detained. A second deputy arrived on scene and Thedford was searched and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine was discovered on him. Thedford was placed under arrest, handcuffed, and placed in the back of a patrol car. At some point, Thedford moved his hands in front of him, slipped through the partition into the driver’s seat, and proceeded to drive towards deputies and the landlord. Deputies gave verbal commands to stop, but he did not comply. One deputy fired his service weapon into the patrol car, striking Thedford.

Thedford was transported to Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton where he later died. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur on Monday, April 16, 2018.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

