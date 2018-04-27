GBI Investigates Double Homicide in Dodge County

GBI Press Release:

Chester, GA – Arrests have been made in connection with murder of a Dodge County couple. On April 25th, law enforcement officers served arrest warrants for murder on Gary Pennamon, 17, Kojak Thomas, Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old male, all of Eastman. Also charged with murder was a 16-year-old male from Chester. Alijah Shamir Pennamon, 19, of Eastman, was charged with one count of theft by receiving stolen property. Additional charges are expected.

On Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a welfare check at the residence of Everett and Jain Williams located on Chester-Alamo Highway in Chester. The deputy discovered Everett and Jain Williams inside, deceased with suspected gunshot wounds. It was also determined that property was missing from the residence. The welfare check was requested by a neighbor who had not seen the Williams since Sunday, April 22nd. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) assist in the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled today at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

The Eastman Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Oconee Drug Task Force, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol also assisted in the investigation

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or via email at Tips@gbi.ga.gov